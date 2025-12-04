Arsenal Make Contact with Kenan Yildiz Camp; Turkish Star Considers Potential Emirates Move

Premier League leaders Arsenal have reportedly identified a new transfer target, with sources confirming that the club has made contact with the representatives of Turkish international Kenan Yildiz regarding a potential transfer sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Juventus attacker is considering his options and if he were to leave Juventus it would be to a major Premier League side. Adding fuel to the already intense speculation surrounding his future.

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to reinforce his squad in the January window as the club holds a commanding five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 14 weeks of the Premier League season.

Contract Standoff Fuels Interest

The transfer activity comes as clubs across Europe begin their work to strengthen rosters ahead of the new year.

Interest in Yildiz is soaring due to the ongoing uncertainty over his contract renewal with Italian giants Juventus.

The slowdown in new contract negotiations has attracted the interest of clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea, who are always looking to add promising young players.

Especially in the last few hours, there has been talk that Arsenal will directly contact the player.

The contact reportedly made by Arsenal marks a significant step in their pursuit of the young forward, who has established himself as a key player for the Turkish National Team.

His willingness to consider a move to the Emirates under the appropriate conditions suggests a major European transfer saga could unfold in the coming weeks.