Arsenal midfielder will make transfer decision today following Milan talks

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will make a final decision regarding a potential transfer to Galatasaray tonight according to his agent Pablo Betancourt.

Speaking to AS reporter Mustafa Ozgur Sancar, Betancourt was quoted as saying that they will hold their final round of negotiations with Galatasaray in Milan, Italy.

Betancourt revealed that a decision will be made today and that he hopes that Galatasaray will increase their ‘economic proposal’.

He also praised the Istanbul giants, referring to them as a ‘great club’.

🔥 I just spoke with the agent of #Torreira, PABLO Betancourt: ''We will be meeting today with #Galatasaray in Milano. Today we know if we sign or not! I am optimistic that they will increase the economic proposal, on the sports side Galatasaray is a great club!'' pic.twitter.com/PNgx9IUMTg — Mustafa Özgür Sancar (@mozgursancar) August 4, 2022

Express reporter Ryan reported that there is a deal in place between Arsenal and Galatasaray, all that remains is for Torreira to reach an agreement.

The 26-year-old reportedly did not board his flight to Istanbul to take more time before making a final call.

It appears that final call will be made today following the final round of negotiations.

Torreira would be joining fellow Uruguay international Fernando Muslera at Galatasaray if he does go ahead and complete the transfer.

The Lions are keen on completing their transfer business before the start of the Super Lig season on 7 August.

Galatasaray face Antalyaspor away in their league opener.