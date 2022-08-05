Arsenal midfielder finally agrees to fly to Turkey in transfer that could reach €7m fee

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira finally agreed to fly to Turkey after agreeing terms with Galatasaray.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano reported that Torreira has accepted Galatsaray’s terms and that all that remains is for the final details of the contract to be sorted out.

The transfer will go ahead for a reported €6-7m.

Torreira has agreed to fly out to Istanbul in the next few days and is expected to sign a three-year contract with one year extension.

The Uruguay international did not board his flight earlier in the week despite Arsenal and Galatasaray agreeing terms.

Torreira wanted more time before making a decision.

However, after the final round of talks in Milan, Italy with his agent Pablo Bettancour and Galatasaray officials an agreement was reached yesterday.

Arsenal signed Torreira for £22m from Sampdoria in 2018.

Torreira made 89 appearances in his first two seasons at the North London club but spent the past two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively.

The 26-year-old will be joining fellow Uruguay international teammate Fernando Muslera at Galatasaray.

Torreira will probably miss the opening game of the season on the weekend against Antalyaspor.