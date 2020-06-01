Arsenal need ‘Michael Jordan’ like player to get best out of star playmaker Mesut Ozil says Cascarino

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino believes that Arsenal need a player like Michael Jordan to get the best out of a player like Mesut Ozil.

Jordan’s success was recently showcased in the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ and Cascarino feels that Ozil could really benefit from playing alongside somebody who can get him playing at his highest level.

Cascarino explained his idea of how to get the best out of the playmaker of Turkish origin who has come under fire from sections of the media and fanbase for lacking consistency.

On his day Ozil is capable of genius but his critics feel he does not play at his best often enough.

“You have to be real on this, because when you pay someone a huge indifferent salary compared to everyone else at a football club, he has to make the difference on the field,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“So that’s going to come with criticism, as much as you might think it’s unfair and some people think it’s bullying, it carries a price.

“When you watch The Last Dance and you see how Michael Jordan got more out of a player, you sort of think you wish Arsenal had that type of player to get more out of Mesut Ozil.

“Not just the manager, but a player sitting next to him in the dressing room who might be thinking you’re not doing enough.

“You’re lacking one ingredient because it just feels as though he cruises through games. There’s got to be more from him.

“I tried with all my might to help Ozil. Throughout my career, talented players have reached their best level with me. I was always positive, wanting him to play, be involved.

“In pre-season I told him I wanted to help recover the best Ozil. I wanted a high level of participation and commitment in the dressing room. I respected him and thought he could help.”

“He could have been a captain but the dressing room didn’t want him to be. That’s not what I decided; that’s what the players decided. Captains are ones who have to keep defending the club, the coach, teammates.”

Ozil has returned to Arsenal training following the Premier League confirming that the league will resume on 17 June.

The league has been suspended since 13 March due to coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil has another year left on his Arsenal contract and is the club’s best-paid player of all time earning £350,000-a-week.