Arsenal and Newcastle lead race for Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Both clubs have made contact with Guler’s family who represent the footballer over a potential summer move.

Talks are still at an early stage but Arsenal and Newcastle are preparing an official offer after being impressed with Guler this season.

Both sides want to move in early as Guler is expected to be highly sought after this summer.

🚨 🇹🇷 THE TURKISH MESSI 17-year-old Arda Guler is poised to sign for Newcastle United according to @MaxCamFB and his parents are currently in Dubai talking to #NUFC officials according to @footyinsider247. Look at this raw natural ability….👀 pic.twitter.com/NdyGXIocox — 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲 #NUFC (@ToonMouthTyne) May 10, 2023

The Turkiye international is keen on a move to one of Europe’s major leagues at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, want to keep on their star man but would consider offers for the right price.

Guler has six goals and six assists in in 33 appearances in all competitions this season.

He really came into his own over the second half of the season when he established himself as a first team regular for Fenerbahce.

The young attacking midfielder is touted as one of the most promising players in Turkish football.

Despite being aged just 18-years-old he already has nine goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances for Fenerbahce and has two caps under his belt for the Turkiye national team.

Guler is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play on the wing or through the middle. He is known for his dribbling skills, vision, and passing ability.