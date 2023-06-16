Arsenal & Newcastle Receive Transfer Boost For Arda Guler After Two Clubs Drop Out Race

Ajax and Liverpool have dropped out of the race to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Ajax reportedly dropped out of the race after failing to reach an agreement with Guler’s father.

Liverpool also are reported to be out the race for the same reason.

The latest development will serve as a transfer boost for Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Turkish-Football recently reported both sides want the Fenerbahce wonderkid this summer.

Guler is a highly-rated talent and his signature would be a major coup for either club.

Yellow Canaries president Ali Koc will hold talks with Guler’s father and they will make a final decision over his future.

“We will hold talks with Arda Guler’s father this week,” Fenerbahce board member Selahattin Baki said.

“We do not want to sell him, but there are offers. We will make a decision over his future after talking with his father over the next few days.”

He is under contract with Fenerbahce until 2024 but has a €17.5m release clause according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is one of the most highly rated players in the Super Lig and has already broke into the senior Turkiye national team.

Guler was named in The Guardian Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young players. And in the UEFA Players to watch in 2023 list.

The rising star established himself as a star player in the Fenerbahce side despite his young age.

Guler scored six goals and provided six assists in all competitions for Fenerbahce this season.