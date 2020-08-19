Arsenal offered playmaker to Galatasaray but Super Lig giants not in talks

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was offered to Galatasaray according to Fotospor.

Per the source, the Gunners former head of football Raul Sanllehi tried to offer Ozil to Galatasaray before his exit.

The report claims that Sanllehi even signed the letter himself with contact details for Ozil and his representatives.

The Lions informed Fotospor that they are not currently in talks with Arsenal or Ozil regarding a transfer.

The Yellow-Reds were not previously linked with Ozil either.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has attracted interest from Fenerbahce and most recently Basaksehir.

Ozil even met with Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk in Turkey recently.

Galatasaray face the same problem as the other interested clubs; they do not have the finances to pull off a deal – unless Ozil were to accept a pay cut or if Arsenal were to allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Ozil has another 12 months remaining on his contract and is the highest-paid player in the squad earning £350,000 per-week.

As Turkish-Football has previously reported a move to Turkey this summer is almost certainly not going to happen.

A move is possible next summer but Ozil has also been linked with a move to the MLS.

Ozil himself stated in his most recent interview that he is not planning on leaving Arsenal and he will decide his future.

“Things have been difficult but I love Arsenal,” he told the Athletic. “I’ll decide when I go, not other people.”

“I’ll give everything I have for this club,” Ozil added. “Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”