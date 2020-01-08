Arsenal Defender Mustafi Offered To Galatasaray, Super Lig Champions To Hold Meeting Over Germany International

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been offered to Galatasaray through an intermediary a source close to the reigning Super Lig champions revealed to Turkish-Football.

The Lions have made strengthening the defence a priority over the winter transfer window.

An intermediary the club works with offered Mustafi as an option.

Galatasaray would only be able to afford the Germany international on a six to an 18-month loan move.

The board and manager Fatih Terim will have a meeting over the latest development regarding whether to push forward with a formal offer.

The Yellow-Reds have targeted Mustafi in the past only for talks to break down at an early stage.

Mustafi has struggled for playing time this term despite Arsenal’s poor defensive display for most of the season.

The Mirror reports that the 27-year-old may quit the Gunners in January despite injury to Calum Chambers which has pushed him further up the pecking order.

See More: The Secret Life Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

The powerful centre-back has only made three Premier League appearances over the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite being crowned Super Lig champions for the past two seasons Galatasaray are currently 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor.

The Lions have already made two signings in January, bringing in Henry Onyekuru on loan from Monaco and Marcelo Saracchi on a temporary move from RB Leipzig.