Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in Turkey after being left out of FA Cup final squad against Chelsea

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was given permission to travel to Turkey after being left out of the squad for the FA Cup final against Chelsea which will be played at Wembley stadium today according to Sky Sports.

Ozil has not played a single minute of first-team football for Arsenal since the league returned following the coronavirus disruptions.

The Arsenal man has been linked with a move to Turkey but that is unlikely to happen before the end of the next season.

The playmaker of Turkish origin does, however, have one year left on a £350,000-a-week contract and his agent Dr Erkut Sogut has made it clear that his client will not leave until his deal ends.

Head coach Mikel Arteta had initially given Ozil playing time after replacing Unai Emery in November but the 31-year-old has fallen out of favor since the return of the league.

Arteta has been reluctant to talk about the Ozil situation since dropping the playmaker.

Ozil did struggle with a back injury initially but Arteta did reveal that he has left his highest-paid player out due to tactical reasons as well.

As an Arsenal player Ozil has won three FA Cup trophies and he could add a fourth by the end of today despite not featuring today.

Ozil started just one FA Cup game this season.