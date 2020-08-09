Arsenal playmaker spotted in Turkey with Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk amid transfer reports

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been closely linked with a move to Turkey this season.

The 31-year-old has recently been reported as being close to a potential move to Super Lig champions Basaksehir.

Ozil is currently in Turkey, which is nothing out of the ordinary considering he is of Turkish origin and regularly visits the country.

What was interesting was that Ozil was spotted with Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk.

Turkish television Moghul Acun Ilicali shared the moment they all met on his official Instagram channel.

The latest meeting will undoubtedly add fuel to the already existing rumors regarding Ozil moving to Turkey.

And while it is possible that a transfer to Turkey could go ahead it won’t be this summer.

Ozil and his agent have made it clear that he will not leave the North London outfit this summer.

Mesut Özil'in menajeri Dr. Erkut Söğüt: Mesut Özil'de 2021 yazına kadar bir şey olacağını düşünmüyorum. Sözleşmesi var zaten. Herhangi bir değişiklik yok. Arsenal'de kalacak. (futbolgiant IG) pic.twitter.com/XsU18ugBde — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) July 28, 2020

The 31-year-old has another 12 months remaining on his contract and he won’t consider an exit before he sees out his contract.

Ozil has, however, been struggling for playing time at Arsenal and if head coach Mikel Arteta continues not to play him it could be problematic.

The playmaker is their highest-paid player earning £350,000-a-week which would make it a costly move to block him out next season.

Ozil did not make a single appearance following the restart of the league following the coronavirus disruptions.