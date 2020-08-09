Arsenal playmaker spotted in Turkey with Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk amid transfer reports

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been closely linked with a move to Turkey this season.

The 31-year-old has recently been reported as being close to a potential move to Super Lig champions Basaksehir.

Ozil is currently in Turkey, which is nothing out of the ordinary considering he is of Turkish origin and regularly visits the country.

What was interesting was that Ozil was spotted with Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk.

Turkish television Moghul Acun Ilicali shared the moment they all met on his official Instagram channel.

Source: Acun Ilicali Instagram

The latest meeting will undoubtedly add fuel to the already existing rumors regarding Ozil moving to Turkey.

And while it is possible that a transfer to Turkey could go ahead it won’t be this summer.

Ozil and his agent have made it clear that he will not leave the North London outfit this summer.

The 31-year-old has another 12 months remaining on his contract and he won’t consider an exit before he sees out his contract.

Ozil has, however, been struggling for playing time at Arsenal and if head coach Mikel Arteta continues not to play him it could be problematic.

The playmaker is their highest-paid player earning £350,000-a-week which would make it a costly move to block him out next season.

Ozil did not make a single appearance following the restart of the league following the coronavirus disruptions.