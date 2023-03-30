Arsenal plot move for Turkish wonder kid Arda Guler, could cost as little as €5m

Arsenal are monitoring Fenerbahce wonder kid Arda Guler closely sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Gunners have been scouting Guler over the course of the season and while an official bid has yet to be offered enquiries have been made.

The Premier League side could snap up Guler for as little as €5m if he does not play 1500 minutes of first team football for Fenerbahce this season.

The rising star has a €5m release clause which will be activated if he does not play 1500 minutes this term.

As things stand Guler has played 630 minutes of first team football.

Fenerbahce have been alerted to growing interest from Arsenal and other major European clubs.

The Yellow Canaries have been in talks with the attacking midfielder over a new contract deal on improved wages and getting rid of the clause in order to prevent losing him on the cheap.

Fenerbahce value their star man as being worth over in the region of €20m.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest talents in Turkish football. He has a wonderful first touch, and outstanding mental and technical skills.

Guler has already broke through the Turkish national team and put on an impressive display coming on as a late second half substitute against Croatia in the European championship qualifier last Tuesday.

The youngster has three goals and two assists in 21 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions this season.

Guler has featured in the first team all season but has seen his playing time increase recently.

He started in the 1-0 victory over Sevilla in the Europa League Last 16 second leg and started in the 2-1 win over Kayserispor in the league this month.

Fenerbahce are currently involved in the title race and are second played in the league three points behind Galatasaray.