Arsenal Quoted Mammoth €150 Million Price Tag for Juventus Starlet Kenan Yıldız

Arsenal have been informed that completing a sensational move for Juventus and Türkiye starlet Kenan Yıldız will require a mammoth financial package touching €150 million (£128 million).

According to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Mikel Arteta’s recruitment department has kept the 21-year-old forward at the top of their left-wing shortlist as they prepare to bolster their frontline in upcoming transfer windows.

Di Marzio Reveals Nine-Figure Stance

The Gunners made initial inquiries for the Turkish international during the summer window alongside rival suitors such as Tottenham Hotspur, only to see all approaches immediately dismissed by the Italian giants.

Speaking on Yıldız’s market status, Di Marzio as cited by Goal, emphasized that Juventus hold absolute leverage and will only consider record-breaking figures: “I think a possible surprise in the next transfer windows could be linked to Yildiz’s future, for whom proposals and requests for information had already arrived last summer – which Juventus never considered – into nine figures, from clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham as well.”

Arteta Eyeing Game-Changing Left-Wing Addition

Capable of operating as a dynamic left winger or central attacking engine, Yıldız has established himself as the centerpiece of Juventus’s offensive structure.

Having missed out on marquee offensive targets in the summer window, Arsenal remain determined to add elite world-class productivity to their squad. However, with Juventus viewing their number 10 as completely untouchable, the Gunners will have to shatter their club transfer record if they wish to bring the Turkish prodigy to the Emirates Stadium.