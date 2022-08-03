Arsenal reach £7.5m agreement with Galatasaray but midfielder delays plane trip

Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Arsenal over the transfer of Lucas Torreira according to Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Per the source, the Lions have agreed to pay the Gunners £7.5m including add-ons.

READ: The current state of football betting in Turkey

An airplane was booked for Torreira to transport the midfielder to Istanbul where he was set to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

However, Torreira decided not to board his flight as planned and wanted more time before making the final call.

The move left both clubs in limbo as they wait for the Uruguay international to make a decision.

Taylor reports that both clubs want Torreira to give an answer as there is a deal in place.

As of late Tuesday morning, Arsenal were expecting Lucas Torreira to fly to Istanbul for Galatasaray medical after agreeing £7.5m deal. Plane was even booked but player stalled & wanted time to make final decision on move. Both clubs want an answer, as everything in place. #AFC https://t.co/Hnu2BSHPOm — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 3, 2022

The Lions in particular are concerned as Torreira has interest from elsewhere with Fiorentina, Juventus, Roma and Valencia having all been linked.

Arsenal meanwhile, want to recoup some of the £22m paid for Torreira from Sampdoria in 2018.

The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina, respectively.

Torreira is not in head coach Mikel Arteta’s plans and has just a year remaining on his contract.

Galatasaray were planning to have the move wrapped up before the start of the Super Lig season next weekend.

The Istanbul giants kick off their campaign with an away trip to Antalyaspor on 7 August.