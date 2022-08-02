Arsenal receive transfer offer for midfielder, prepared to sell ‘immediately’

Arsenal have received an offer for midfielder Lucas Torreira according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that Galatasaray have made an offer to Arsenal for the midfielder.

The move would be a permanent one if it goes ahead, Arsenal are prepared to sell Torreira and all that remains is for the Uruguay international to agree on personal terms.

Fabrizio Romano has also declared that Torreira is edging closer to joining Galatasaray.

He tweeted: “Arsenal have received Galatasaray proposal for Lucas Torreira.

“It would be a permanent deal, waiting for the player to agree on personal terms.

“Arsenal are prepared to accept and sell Torreira immediately.”

Fanatik meanwhile, claim the transfer would be a loan move but that would mean that Torreira would leave as a free agent next term.

Galatasaray nor Arsenal have yet to make a statement regarding the 26-year-old but he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta.

Torreira has just a year left on his contract and the North London-based outfit are keen on recouping at least part of the £22million they paid for him in 2018 from Sampdoria.

The midfielder spent the last two seasons out on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively.

Galatasaray kick off their Super Lig campaign against Antalyaspor on Sunday 7 August.