Arsenal Reject Besiktas £2m Bid For Defender Rob Holding, Black Eagles Will Have to Increase Offer

Arsenal have rejected a £2 million bid from Besiktas for defender Rob Holding according to the Daily Mail.

The Turkish club had been interested in signing the 27-year-old, who is not in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

However, Arsenal have turned down the offer, and it is unclear whether Besiktas will return with an improved bid.

Holding has fallen behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the pecking order at Arsenal, and he is unlikely to get much game time next season.

The defender was not involved in the Gunners opening pre-season game against Nurnberg on Thursday.

And with Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber to strengthen their defence he could get even less minutes.

He may be tempted to move to Besiktas in search of regular playing time.

It remains to be seen whether Besiktas will improve their offer for Holding.

Besiktas are looking to strengthen the defence this summer with the prospect of Romain Saiss linked with an exit.

The future of Holding is uncertain, but it is clear that he is looking for a new club where he can play more regularly.

Holding would be joining Nathan Redmond from England if he were to make the move.