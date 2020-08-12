Arsenal reportedly offered Mesut Ozil £18m pay-off to leave club

Arsenal have reportedly offered Mesut Ozil an £18m pay-off for him to leave the club according to The Mirror.

Per the source, Ozil is ‘unwanted’ by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has 12 months remaining on his contract but is the highest-paid player in the squad earning £350,000-a-week.

The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to pay Ozil and reach a deal or subsidize his wages if he moves to another club.

Allegedly, the final straw was when Ozil refused to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil is currently in Turkey and was spotted with Basaskehir manager Okan Buruk which sparked transfer speculation that a move to the Super Lig champions could be on the cards.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Turkey but as things stand no Super Lig club could afford his current wages.

However, if Arsenal were to cover most of his wages a move could become financially viable.

It would all depend on the terms of the arrangement and whether Ozil wants to move which he appears unwilling to.

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut has made it clear that his client will stay at Arsenal beyond the summer and see out his contract.