Arsenal Retain Keen Interest in Kenan Yildiz Following Leaked 20-Man Summer Shortlist

In the wake of an ambitious summer recruitment drive, details of Arsenal’s internal transfer strategy have revealed that Juventus and Türkiye star Kenan Yıldız was a central figure on Mikel Arteta’s leaked 20-player shortlist, according to BBC.

While the Gunners ultimately navigated a hectic window to secure key additions—headlined by Bruno Guimarães, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis—the North London club’s admiration for Yıldız remains resolute.

Inside Arsenal’s Summer Shortlist

According to reports detailing the Gunners’ off-season operations, Arsenal compiled a comprehensive 20-man target board as sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta sought to capitalize on their position at the summit of English football.

The shortlist featured elite attacking talents across Europe, including Vinícius Júnior, Julián Alvarez, Bradley Barcola, and Morgan Rogers. High among those names was Juventus’ 19-year-old sensation, Kenan Yıldız.

While deals for several primary targets proved complex—with players signing extensions or completing alternative big-money moves—Arsenal’s talent identification team continues to keep close tabs on the Turkish international.

The Tactical Imperative

For Arteta, the draw of Yıldız lies in his rare hybrid profile:

Positional Fluidity: Comfortable operating off the left flank, behind a central striker, or as a dynamic false nine.

Low-Block Solution: Possesses the elite 1v1 dribbling and vision required to unlock stubborn, deep-lying Premier League defenses.

Long-Term Trajectory: At just 19 years old, his profile fits precisely into KSE’s strategy of acquiring elite, high-ceiling young talent before their valuations become unapproachable.

What Lies Ahead

Although Juventus remain adamant about retaining their prized creator as the centerpiece of their own project, Arsenal’s presence on his trail has not faded following the deadline. With the 20-player shortlist confirming the depth of Arsenal’s strategic planning, Yıldız remains a prime candidate for future windows as the Gunners continuously evaluate their frontline evolution.