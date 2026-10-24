Arsenal Scout Galatasaray Starlet Aleksey Batrakov in Champions League Triumph

Galatasaray’s thrilling 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory away to LOSC Lille at the Decathlon Arena was watched closely by European talent evaluators, with primary attention focused on rising star Aleksey Batrakov.

Scouts representing top Premier League clubs—including Arsenal and Liverpool—were present in France to monitor the 21-year-old playmaker, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Champions League Impact & Tactical Maturity

Batrakov delivered a standout midfield performance against Lille, directly dictating central tempo and unlocking the French side’s defensive block.

The Russian midfielder scored a crucial equalizer header in the 44th minute to bring Galatasaray level before halftime, while also providing an assist during Cimbom’s explosive second-half surge.

Operating in central half-spaces alongside Lucas Torreira, Batrakov’s ball retention under pressure enabled rapid vertical transitions into forward targets Yunus Akgün and Victor Osimhen.

Representatives from major European leagues noted his tactical maturity, spatial awareness, and set-piece delivery under high-intensity European conditions.

Transfer Market Outlook & Release Clause

Having established himself as a central pillar in Okan Buruk’s European setup, Batrakov’s rapid development is attracting serious long-term interest ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

English outlets report that Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United have also been tracking the Russian playmaker.

With a €55 million release clause reportedly present in his contract for major European suitors, sustained interest from Arsenal and Liverpool is set to test Galatasaray’s resolve in future transfer windows.