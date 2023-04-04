Arsenal sent scout to Turkey on Saturday to monitor transfer target

Arsenal sent a scout to Turkey to keep tabs on transfer target Sacha Boey according to Haberturk.

Per the source, the Gunners sent a scout on Saturday to the Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor game for Boey.

The scout reportedly watched the game from the stands.

The latest development comes amid a growing number of reports from Italy and Turkey regarding Arsenal interest in the France U20 right-back.

The Gunners are reported to be leading the race for the young full-back despite interest from Italy and elsewhere.

Boey also recently told L’equipe in an interview that it could be time to move on this summer.

The 22-year-old started for the Lions in the 2-0 victory over Adana Demirspor which saw them move nine points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce.

Boey put on another commanding performance for the league leaders who rebounded from last weeks defeat against Konyaspor after a 14 game win streak.

The right-back was born in France and has represented the country at youth international level but is also eligible to play for Cameroon.

Galatasaray want to keep Boey on and have been in talks over extending his contract which is set to end in 2025 and include a release clause.

However, the Super Lig giants could be tempted into making a sale this summer for the right price as they signed Boey for just €1.15m from Rennes in 2021.