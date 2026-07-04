Arsenal have firmly dismissed sensational rumors indicating that club captain Martin Ødegaard could be on his way to Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer. According to exclusive information obtained by Goal, any suggestions of a potential Emirates Stadium exit for the Norwegian playmaker have been labeled “completely false.”

The speculation intensified after reports emerged from Turkish media claiming that Galatasaray had reached an advanced agreement on personal terms with the 27-year-old midfielder, even alleging his agent was spotted in Istanbul to structure a €40 million deal.

Reports Unfounded

However, high-level club sources have completely shut down the link, confirming there is absolutely no truth to the rumors. Rumors regarding his agent, Bjorn Kvarme, holding meetings in Turkey were also debunked, with sources confirming Kvarme has actually been across the Atlantic supporting Ødegaard during his international tournament duties.

The midfield talisman is understood to be exceptionally happy in North London, and the Arsenal hierarchy has zero intention of parting ways with their captain. Ødegaard remains an indispensable pillar of Mikel Arteta’s tactical framework as the Gunners prepare for their Premier League title defense.

A Career-Defining Campaign

The firm stance from both player and club comes on the heels of a historic season for the former Real Madrid prodigy. Ødegaard captained the Gunners to a legendary Premier League title, snapping the club’s agonizing 22-year domestic drought. He also led Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League final, where they finished as runners-up following a tightly contested match against Paris Saint-Germain.

In total, Ødegaard has logged 234 appearances for the London outfit since his arrival in 2021, establishing himself as a fan favorite and netting 42 goals in the process.

World Cup Focus

With his club future safely secured, Ødegaard’s immediate focus is entirely locked on his historic international obligations. He is currently captaining the Norway National Team through their highly impressive FIFA World Cup run in North America—the country’s first appearance at the global showcase since 1998.

The playmaker has carried his elite club form onto the international stage, making history by registering crucial assists in consecutive group matches against Iraq and Senegal, before turning in a stellar shifts to help unlock a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.