Arsenal Sporting Director Holds High-Level Talks with Galatasaray Chief Over Victor Osimhen

The hunt for Victor Osimhen has intensified after Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta was in Istanbul this weekend to witness the Nigerian striker’s latest masterclass.

Berta was a guest of honor at RAMS Park for the Intercontinental Derby, where Osimhen played a pivotal role in Galatasaray’s commanding 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the 40th minute, further cementing his status as the most lethal finisher in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Direct Negotiations in the Executive Box

The visit was reportedly more than a simple scouting mission. Berta was pictured alongside Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek.

The two officials held a preliminary meeting regarding Osimhen’s future, sources told Turkish-Football.

Galatasaray, who secured Osimhen on a blockbuster permanent deal earlier in the season, is under no financial pressure to sell.

However, the presence of Arsenal’s recruitment lead suggests the Premier League giants are preparing a significant financial package to lure the striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The “Osimhen Factor”

Osimhen’s impact in Turkey has been nothing short of transformative. His goal in the derby takes his season tally to 21 goals in all competitions, a record that has alerted every major powerhouse in Europe.

The Performance: In Sunday’s clash, Osimhen recorded four shots and three on target, proving to be a constant menace for the Fenerbahçe backline before being substituted late in the game.

The Price Tag: While Dursun Özbek has publicly stated that Galatasaray wishes to keep their “crown jewel,” it is understood that an offer exceeding €100 million could force the Turkish champions to the negotiating table.

Arsenal’s Summer Ambition

Mikel Arteta is reportedly seeking a world-class “number nine” to complete his squad’s evolution, and Berta’s presence in Istanbul is a clear signal of intent. With Arsenal currently fighting for the Premier League title, the addition of a proven Champions League-level striker like Osimhen is seen as the final piece of the puzzle.