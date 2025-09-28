Arsenal, Spurs Lead Scouting Blitz as Europe’s Top Clubs Test Real Madrid’s Resolve over Arda Güler

As the January transfer window approaches, speculation is mounting around the future of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, whose impressive form has attracted scouting attention from across Europe.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly scouting Guler according to Caught Offside.

Despite persistent interest from the continent’s top clubs, sources close to the Spanish giant confirm the club’s unwavering position: Güler is not for sale.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has emerged as a crucial component of Real Madrid’s squad under new manager Xabi Alonso. Güler has contributed significantly in the early months of the season, recording three goals and three assists in eight games across all competitions.

Madrid Sees a Long-Term Project

Both the player and the club are entirely satisfied with his progress at the Santiago Bernabéu. The coaching staff views Güler not as a short-term asset but as a vital long-term project destined to become a central figure in Madrid’s midfield for years to come.

This commitment hasn’t deterred Europe’s biggest clubs from testing Madrid’s resolve. According to industry sources, scouts from several elite teams have been spotted attending La Liga fixtures to closely monitor the young playmaker.

Clubs recently linked to the Turkish star include:

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Arsenal. Arsenal, in particular, has maintained a long-standing admiration for the midfielder, having considered a move for him as early as last season.

European Giants: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig.

Midfield Competition Heats Up

Güler’s continued development is taking place amidst fierce internal competition. The midfield battle for playing time is set to intensify with the imminent return of Jude Bellingham from injury.

However, Real Madrid’s firm stance and the player’s apparent satisfaction suggest that despite the approaching transfer window frenzy, Arda Güler will remain in Spain to continue his ascent to European football’s elite.