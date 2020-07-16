Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has offers from five different countries but is most keen on a move to Turkey according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the playmaker of Turkish origin has offers from the USA, Qatar, Japan, Italy and Turkey.

Ozil will, however, stay at Arsenal until the end of his contract and is weighing up the current offers as a potential next destination.

Out of the offers received he is most keen on moving to Turkey.

The 31-year-old could say yes to Fenerbahce if the terms are right and if they put together a strong squad for the 2021-22 season.

The Yellow Canaries have flirted with the idea of signing Ozil for years but have never been in a financial position to pull of the transfer.

Ozil will, however, be a free agent at the end of next season and could accept a pay cut.

If the playmaker were to move to Turkey it would probably be to Fenerbahce who was his boyhood side growing up.

Ozil told the Hurriyet in 2018: “In the future I want to wear a Fenerbahce shirt. It would be an honour. Everyone knows I am a Fenerbahce fan.”

The Arsenal star has struggled for playing time since the return of the Premier League leading to rumors that he could be on his way out.

But it appears he will stay put for the time being regardless of his position in the team.