Arsenal star Ozil helps 40 children get life changing surgery in Myanmar through Big Shoe project

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has played an active role in supporting young kids from impoverished backgrounds across the world receive much-needed surgery through the Big Shoe project.

Following projects in Uganda and India, Ozil kept to his pledge of backing the charity on a new project every month as reported by Turkish-Football last month.

Ozil revealed he helped 40 children in Myanmar receive life-changing surgery in Myanmar, Southeast Asia through his work with the Big Shoe charity project.

The playmaker of Turkish origin shared two stories on his official Instagram page thanking Big Shoe for their amazing work and revealed that 40 kids received the operations they needed.

The Big Shoe project thanked Ozil on their official Instagram page and shared several photographs from their work in Myanmar.

Dr. Herbert Bauer and his team from Interplast Sektion Stuttgart Münster were responsible for carrying out the operations.

Big Shoe is a global charity helping disadvantaged kids with life-changing medical operations for cleft lips and palates, cataracts, heart defects, burns and more.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been involved in the charity since 2014 when he took on the 11 children who needed surgery during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.