Arsenal Star Ozil Helps 18 Children Receive Life Changing Surgery In Uganda

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has helped 18 children receive life-changing surgery in Uganda via the Big Shoe charity project.

Big Shoe shared a story on their official Instagram channel regarding their latest initiative in North West Uganda.

Big Shoe is a worldwide charity focusing on helping disadvantaged kids with life-changing medical operations for cleft lips and palates, cataracts, heart defects, burns and more.

Ozil has been involved in the charity since 2014 when he took on the 11 children who needed surgery during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In all the charity has carried out 1600 much-needed operations for impoverished children around the world since being founded in 2006.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has regularly worked with the charity as well as other projects ever since.

Ozil and his wife Amine Gulse marked their wedding day in Istanbul over the summer by funding surgery for 1,000 children via BigShoe.

Other footballers, such Paul Pogba, Antonio Rudiger and Philipp Lahm, are also supporters of BigShoe.