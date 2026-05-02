Arsenal Step Up Pursuit of Baris Alper Yilmaz as Berta Leads Scouting Mission in Istanbul

Arsenal have intensified their efforts to sign Galatasaray’s versatile star Barış Alper Yılmaz, with Sporting Director Andrea Berta reportedly leading a high-level scouting delegation to monitor the player firsthand.

The 25-year-old winger has become one of the most sought-after talents in Turkish football following a sensational campaign for both club and country.

Arsenal’s interest has moved beyond mere observation, with the North London club now said to be serious about bringing the Turkish international to the Emirates Stadium, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Berta’s Istanbul Mission

Andrea Berta was spotted in the stands during the recent Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. While much of the media attention was focused on Victor Osimhen, sources suggest that Yılmaz was a primary reason for the visit. The Arsenal chief was reportedly impressed by the winger’s explosive pace, physicality, and ability to contribute defensively—traits that align perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s high-intensity system.

Yılmaz’s versatility is a major draw for the Gunners. Capable of playing on either wing, as a striker, or even as a dynamic full-back, he offers the kind of multi-positional utility that Arteta has prioritized in recent transfer windows.

Price Tag Set

Galatasaray are well aware of the growing interest in their prize asset. While the Turkish giants are reluctant to lose a key player mid-project, they have reportedly set a valuation of approximately €35 million to €40 million (£30m–£34m).

With his contract running until 2027, the “Lions” are in a strong negotiating position. However, the lure of the Premier League and the prospect of joining a title-contending side like Arsenal could prove decisive for the player.

Competition Heating Up

Arsenal are not the only Premier League side keeping tabs on the Turkish star. Reports suggest that Liverpool, Aston Villa, and West Ham United have also registered interest over the past few months.

Yılmaz has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his standout performances at Euro 2024, where he was hailed as one of the tournament’s breakthrough talents. This season, he has continued that momentum, providing double-digit goal contributions and becoming a fan favorite at RAMS Park.