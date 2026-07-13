Arsenal Striker Gabriel Jesus Emerges as Marquee Summer Target for Ambitious Fenerbahçe

Süper Lig heavyweights Fenerbahçe are reportedly plotting a spectacular raid on the Premier League market, placing Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus at the absolute top of their summer transfer wishlist, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Following directives from the technical committee to secure a world-class attacking focal point, club officials have initiated exploratory contact to test the financial parameters of luring the Brazilian international away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Financial Architecture of the Target

The Istanbul giants are currently working on a sophisticated loan package to present to the North London club:

Fenerbahçe are preparing an initial season-long loan proposal to submit to Arsenal executives.

To make the deal viable, the Turkish club is willing to absorb a substantial percentage of the forward’s current weekly Premier League salary.

Representatives intend to leverage guaranteed starting minutes and a leading role in their European campaign to convince the player to agree to the terms.

Tactical Impact for the Yellow Canaries

The ambitious pursuit of a profile like Jesus underscores the board’s intent to rebuild the squad after a disappointing season.

The technical staff views the Arsenal marksman as a forward who can help the clubs ambitions plans to challenge for the title and compete in European competitions this season.