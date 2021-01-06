Arsenal target €50m rated Lille ace as potential Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal are interested in Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici.

A source close to the player told Turkish-Football that Arsenal are among several clubs that have been in contact over a move for Yazici.

Lille value their star man as being worth €50m and he is under contract until 2024.

The Ligue 1 outfit would prefer to keep Yazici on their books until the end of the season but are prepared to sell for the right price due to their financial situation.

Arsenal face competition from several other European clubs but the Turkey international is keen on his next move being to a Premier League side.

Yazici would fit into the void left by Mesut Ozil who has entered the last six months on his contract.

Ozil has not played for Arsenal this season and does not appear to have a future at the club.

Yazici plays in a similar mould to Ozil, the Turkish No 10 is a highly rated playmaker who has been in impressive form for Lille.

The 23-year-old has 11 goals and four assists in 22 appearances for Lille in all competitions this season.

Lille are currently second in the Ligue 1 table, behind leaders Lyon on goal difference.