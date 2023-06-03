Arsenal have made a €20 million offer for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey according to the Turkiye newspaper.

Per the source, Galatasaray want a minimum of €25 million for the U21 France international.

Boey, 22, has been a regular in the Galatasaray first team this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their right-back position this summer and Boey is seen as a potential target.

The Gunners have already made an offer for the player, but Galatasaray are holding out for a higher fee.

Brighton are also interested in signing Boey and they could make a rival offer for the player.

Arsenal are keen to accelerate negotiations with Galatasaray in order to avoid competition from Brighton.

The report claims that the North London outfit are determined to complete the transfer and that talks are ongoing.

Boey is under contract until 2025 but Galatasaray are prepared to sell for the right price as they paid just €1.15m for his transfer from Rennes in 2021.

The young full-back has been one of the stand out players for Galatasaray this term.

The Lions lifted the league title and have booked a place in the Champions League next season.