Arsenal & Tottenham among 7 Premier League sides eyeing Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza

Arsenal and Tottenham are among seven Premier League sides monitoring Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza according to 90min.

Per the source, West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Wolves and Southampton are also interested in the striker.

The Saints have reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Boupendza and are interested in the forward as a potential replacement for Danny Ings – should he leave.

The 24-year-old meanwhile, is keen on moving to the Premier League and following in the footsteps of compatriot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The newly-promoted Super Lig side accepted a £7m bid from Russian side Krasnodar recently but the player turned it down.

Boupendza has been in impressive form this term scoring 18 goals in 28 appearances, helping Hatayspor move into 6th place.

🔥 A. Hatayspor 1 puanı son anlarda kurtardı! ⚽ Ç. Rizespor kalecisi Gökhan Akkan'ın büyük hatasından sonra Aaron Boupendza fırsat tepmiyor! #SüperLig pic.twitter.com/tcXFJhrSRp — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) November 22, 2020

Most football pundits in Turkey predicted Hatayspor to struggle this season but Boupendza has played a key role in his side exceeding expectations.

Hatayspor would reportedly accept an £8.5m bid for their star man as club president Dr Luftu Savas recently revealed.