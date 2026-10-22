Arsenal Track Eintracht Frankfurt Starlet Can Uzun Amid €60m Release Clause

Arsenal are among a group of Premier League clubs monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Can Uzun, establishing initial contacts with his representatives to evaluate potential future transfer parameters.

According to reports published by CaughtOffside, Arsenal held preliminary discussions with Uzun’s agency, 11WINS, while simultaneously exploring a move for another of their clients, Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi.

Tactical Profile & Scouting Background

The 20-year-old Turkish international has rapidly elevated his profile in the Bundesliga, earning technical comparisons to Dimitar Berbatov for his spatial awareness, central press resistance, and vertical link play.

Uzun is capable of operating as a secondary striker or advanced central playmaker, Uzun’s ball retention in tight spaces has drawn direct attention from Mikel Arteta’s recruitment team.

Alongside Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, and Everton are actively tracking his development in Germany, following earlier interest from Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Napoli.

Eintracht Frankfurt hold a commanding negotiating position with Uzun under contract until June 2029. Bundesliga sources confirm Frankfurt will insist on his €60 million release clause being met in full before entertaining a sale.

Transfer Valuation & Outlook

While Uzun was valued around the €40 million mark earlier in the year, his consistent form for Frankfurt has firmly locked his market price to the €60 million release figure.

Given Arsenal’s reluctance to trigger full release clauses for developing prospects, the North London club are expected to continue monitoring his tactical progression over the current campaign rather than initiating an immediate winter move.