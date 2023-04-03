Arsenal transfer target Sacha Boey hints at summer exit

Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey hinted in a recent interview with L’equipe that he could consider leaving at the end of the season.

Boey revealed that he may have reached a milestone now and that he will see what happens regarding his future depending on how the season ends.

The right-back was asked whether he will leave Turkey at the end of the season to which he responded, “There, I knew the lows, the highs. My performances are regular now. I think it’s time to reach a milestone but we’ll see at the end of the season depending on what happens.”

Boey has been closely linked with several clubs across Europe after an impressive season at Galatasaray.

Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Additionally, Turkish newspaper Aksam reported that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is keen on Boey.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig, nine points clear of second placed rivals Fenerbahce – they do however, have a game in hand.

The Lions will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top two.

Boey joined Galatasaray from Rennes on a €1.15m move in 2021 and has gone onto establish himself as a key player at the club.

The France U20 international has two assists in 23 league appearances for Galatasaray this season and is under contract until 2025.