Arsenal urged to lower asking price for midfielder on loan in Turkey

Besiktas have urged Arsenal to lower their asking price for midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

A source close to Besiktas revealed to Turkish-Football that Besiktas want Elneny to stay on beyond the end of the season.

The Egypt international is on loan at the Black Eagles who have an €18m buy option.

Due to the Black-Whites financial position it is near impossible for the club to match Arsenal’s asking price for the Egypt international.

Besiktas sent a delegation to London for talks with Arsenal with the view to reach a compromise.

The Black Eagles want the Gunners to lower their price or agree to extend his loan stay by an another season.

The experienced midfielder is under contract at the north London based outfit until 2022.

He could spend another season on loan at Besiktas and still have a year remaining on his agreement with Arsenal.

Elneny has settled into life in Istanbul and is a first-team regular for the Turkish side but has not lost touch with his former teammates and recently met Mesut Ozil in Istanbul.

The 27-year-old has one assist in 24 appearances for the Istanbul based side in all competitions this term.

Besiktas are currently 7th in the Super Lig eight points behind leaders Trabzonspor.