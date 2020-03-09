Arsenal urged to reach contract salary agreement after talks with Super Lig giants over midfielder

Besiktas want to keep Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on loan for an additional season.

A Besiktas source has informed Turkish-Football that enquiries have been made to Arsenal to keep the Egypt international in Turkey beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Black Eagles do, however, want the Gunners to cover part of his wages.

The Istanbul giants have concerns over Elneny’s salary and want the north London outfit to come to an agreement to cover part of his wages.

Besiktas do have an €18m buy option but activating the clause is completely out of the question.

The Super Lig outfit have to stay within budget or face potential suspension from European competition.

The Black-Whites cannot afford Elneny on a permanent deal due to being in a debt crisis.

Besiktas will pay approximately €1.75m to Elneny for his loan stay this season.

The board and head coach Sergen Yalcin are keen on the 28-year-old staying on next term.

Elneny does have another two-years remaining on his current Arsenal contract.

It remains to be seen what plans Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has for Elneny.

Arteta was not in charge of Arsenal when the midfielder was loaned to Besiktas last summer.

Elneny has two assists in 27 appearances for Besiktas in all competitions this season.