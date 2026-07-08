Arsenal Winger Agent Lands in Istanbul for Besiktas Talks

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard’s representative is scheduled to land in Istanbul to hold face-to-face talks with Besiktas, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adali has been quietly laying the groundwork for a marquee offensive addition to headline manager Vincenzo Italiano’s squad layout.

The arrival of Trossard’s agent in the Turkish capital marks a significant escalation from preliminary inquiry to negotiation.

The meeting, set to take place will focus on mapping out the financial parameters required to make the switch a reality.

Beşiktaş are aware a deal will require a substantial financial package, and the board is prepared to stretch their budget to accommodate the Belgian’s demands.

Shifting Dynamics in North London

Trossard’s situation at Arsenal has been closely monitored across Europe over the preceding months. While the versatile forward has been a highly effective, frequently turning games around with important goal contributions — he does desire more playing time.

Besiktas would be able to offer Trossard regular playing time and he would be a star player at the Turkish giants.

The Istanbul based side are rebuilding the team after a disappointing season finishing 17 points behind champions Galatasaray.

Besiktas have already brought in a new manager Italiano and are working with the new head coach to build a title challenging side.