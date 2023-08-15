Arsenal Winger ‘Deep in Thought’ About Joining Turkish Giants

Nicolas Pepe is considering a move to Besiktas after failing to make an impact at Arsenal according to RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins.

Hawkins tweeted that Pepe is ‘deep in thought’ about a potential move to the Black Eagles.

Besiktas have made a three-year contract offer and are able to offer high wages and the prospect of first team football.

Pepe has 12 months left on his contract but Besiktas want Pepe to join as a free agent which would require Arsenal to terminate his contract.

Arsenal will make the final decision whether to cut their losses or keep him on in the hope of receiving an offer including a transfer fee.

Allowing Pepe to leave would free up the wages he stands to be paid over the next 12 months.

❗️ Besiktas a fait une offre de contrat de 3 ans à Nicolas pépé.

🔹 L’ailier est en pleine réflexion

🔹Il lui reste un an de contrat

➡️Arsenal doit décider s’il part gratuitement ou non. Un choix qui aura une incidence sur un éventuel transfert pic.twitter.com/6NyF9YzFaV — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 14, 2023

The 28-year-old winger joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for £72m, but he has struggled to live up to expectations. He has scored just 16 goals in 80 appearances for the Gunners.

Pepe spent last season on loan at Nice, where he scored 10 goals in 23 appearances. He is now back at Arsenal, but has fallen down the pecking order and is surplus to requirements.

He does not feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans and could face spending the season on the bench if he does not find a new team before the end of the transfer window.

Besiktas would be able Pepe the chance to get his career back on track at a side hoping to challenge for the league title this term and make headway in the European Conference League.