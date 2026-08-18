Arsenal’s Mega-Money Hunt Takes Surprise Turn as Juventus Respond to £86m Kenan Yildiz Approach

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta identified Juventus attacker Kenan Yıldız as a top target for the left side of their attack, according to The Athletic.

Turkish international and Juventus superstar Kenan Yıldız has emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers in European football.

The Italian giants have made their transfer stance crystal clear that they do not wish to sell but they could be forced to consider offers as they failed to secure Champions League qualification.

Arsenal Search for Left-Wing Reinforcements

Following unsuccessful moves for Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, the Gunners turned their attention toward Turin in hopes of negotiating a marquee transfer before the window closes.

However, reports from Italy confirm that the response from the Bianconeri hierarchy has been swift and unyielding:

Juventus executives informed Arsenal intermediaries that Yıldız is considered “unsellable.” The club views him as the fundamental cornerstone of their sporting future and plans to build their squad around his talents.

To firmly deter suitors, Juventus have indicated that any discussion would require an offer well in excess of €100 million (£86m)—a figure designed to lock down the player rather than invite negotiations.

Entrusted with the iconic No. 10 shirt, Yıldız holds enormous symbolic value for both the supporters and the club’s long-term commercial strategy.

Champions League Qualification Could Change the Equation

While Juventus maintain a firm “not for sale” policy, their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League means an offer for the right price would be difficult to turn down.

Missing out on Champions League revenues—combined with the player’s potential desire to compete at the highest European level—has severely tested Juventus’ ability to resist big offers.