Arsenal’s Pursuit of Real Madrid Star Hits a Roadblock

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Real Madrid’s talented youngster, Arda Güler, in the January transfer window have been dashed.

Reports emerged suggesting that the Gunners were interested in securing a loan deal for the Turkish midfielder, who has struggled for playing time under Carlo Ancelotti.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

However, Real Madrid have made it clear that they have no intention of letting Güler leave the club in the winter transfer window.

Defensa Central have revealed Real Madrid’s ‘response’ to the Arsenal links, and the European champions have absolutely no interest in entertaining any transfer in January.

The outlet asked Real to respond to the rumours regarding a January exit for Guler to which they reportedly replied: “No one is going to go out in the winter market.”

The Spanish giants see Güler as a valuable asset for the future and believe that he will eventually establish himself as a key player in their team.

With limited opportunities at Real Madrid, Güler’s development may be hindered, but the club remains committed to his long-term future.

The Turkish international has been linked with several clubs this season but has made it clear he wants to fight for his place in the Real team and the Spanish giants management have also shown their support for the rising star.

This news is a setback for Arsenal, who were looking to bolster their attacking options. While Güler’s arrival would have added creativity and flair to the team, it seems that the Gunners will have to explore other options in the January transfer window.