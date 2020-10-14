Arsene Wenger makes frank statement about Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke frankly about the Mesut Ozil situation at his former club in a recent interview.

Wenger who was responsible for signing Ozil for a then-record Arsenal transfer fee – £42.5m – revealed that he thinks this whole ordeal has been a ‘waste’ for both him and the club.

The Frenchman praised his former player and underlined that he is the kind of player that you have to try and find a way to get involved in the team because of what he offers.

“I feel it is a waste for him,” Wenger was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Firstly because he’s in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most. And it’s a waste for the club as well because he’s a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass.

“The way football is going at the moment it’s quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It’s kicked out players like Ozil. Although let’s not forget who this guy is. A world champion who has played at Real Madrid.

“He’s been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again.”

Ozil has not played for Arsenal since March and was left out of the recent squad list for the Europa League group stage.

If Mikel Arteta does not select Ozil for the Premier League squad list it will mean the end of his Arsenal career.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has just 12 months left on his contract.

Ozil earns £350,000-a-week so it would be a costly decision to omit the 31-year-old from the team but as things stand it is difficult seeing him break into the side anytime soon.