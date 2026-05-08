Asensio & Tadic Lead Race as Super Lig’s “Assist Kings” Revealed

As the 2025/26 Süper Lig season approaches its climax, the battle for the title of the league’s most creative force has intensified, with Fenerbahçe stars dominating the top of the assist charts.

The race for the “Assist King” crown is currently a tight contest between established veterans and high-profile summer arrivals.

The Frontrunners

Fenerbahçe’s Marco Asensio currently leads the division with 13 assists across 24 appearances. The Spaniard, who joined the Yellow Canaries in a blockbuster move from Paris Saint-Germain, has seamlessly adapted to Turkish football, becoming the primary architect of the league’s second-highest-scoring offense.

Close on his heels is teammate Dušan Tadić, who continues to defy age with 12 assists. Tadić’s consistency has been vital for Fenerbahçe’s title charge, with the Serbian international providing a league-high number of “key passes” per 90 minutes.

The Chasing Pack

The list of the league’s top creators features several standout performers from across the “Big Four” and beyond:

Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray): The Turkish winger has enjoyed a career-best season with 11 assists, establishing himself as a vital component of the league leaders’ attacking fluidly.

Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray): Complementing Akgün, Yılmaz has contributed 11 assists, often utilizing his pace to create high-probability chances for striker Victor Osimhen.

Emre Kılınç (Samsunspor): One of the season’s biggest surprises, Kılınç has recorded 12 assists for the Black Sea side, keeping them well clear of the relegation zone.

Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray): While often operating in a deeper role, the Brazilian has contributed 8 assists in his debut season, earning rave reviews for his tactical discipline.

Midfield Mastery

The rankings also highlight the influence of players like Orkun Kökçü (Beşiktaş) and Qazim Laçi (Rizespor), both of whom have reached 9 assists this term. Their presence in the top ten underscores a shift in the Süper Lig toward more technical, possession-based midfield play.

With only a handful of matches remaining in the season, the focus remains on whether Asensio can maintain his narrow lead or if the “Tadić factor” will see the Serbian reclaim the top spot he held for much of the winter. For Galatasaray fans, the twin threat of Akgün and Yılmaz remains the best hope for both the league title and individual statistical honors.