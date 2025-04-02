Aston Villa Among Four Premier League Clubs Eyeing Galatasaray Star Amid Impressive Form

A quartet of Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United, have reportedly dispatched scouts to monitor the progress of Galatasaray’s in-form winger, Baris Alper Yilmaz according to TBR Football.

According to TBR Football, representatives from all four English sides were present at the recent Galatasaray versus Besiktas clash, a match Besiktas won 2-1.

The primary focus of their scouting mission was the versatile 24-year-old Yilmaz, who has showcased his ability to operate effectively on both flanks and as a centre-forward.

Yilmaz, a Turkish international with 26 caps, has enjoyed a stellar season, contributing 10 goals and three assists in 27 league appearances.

His adaptability is a key asset, having also featured at full-back and in central midfield throughout his career.

While the Premier League clubs were also observing Besiktas’s 19 year old Semih Kilicsoy, his performance was cut short by a red card.

Yilmaz’s current contract with Galatasaray extends until 2027, potentially presenting a challenge for any club seeking his signature.

Galatasaray, currently leading the Turkish Super Lig by six points over Fenerbahce, are focused on securing the title before entertaining any player departures.

They are also preparing for a crucial Turkish Cup quarter-final encounter against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. The outcome of these matches could significantly influence the club’s stance on any potential transfer offers for Yilmaz during the summer window.