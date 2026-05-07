Aston Villa and Newcastle Intensify Pursuit of Gabriel Sara as Scouts “Evaluate Tactical Discipline”

Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, with both clubs recently sending high-level scouting delegations to Turkey to conduct a detailed tactical assessment of the Brazilian star.

According to reports from Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, representatives from both Villa Park and St. James’ Park were in attendance at recent Galatasaray fixtures. Their mission was not merely to track his output, but to specifically “evaluate his tactical behavior” and decision-making capabilities in high-pressure environments.

Midfield Priority for Emery and Howe

The 26-year-old Sara, who previously excelled in English football during a 96-game spell with Norwich City, has become a revelation in the Süper Lig. His ability to operate as both a creative “number 10” and a deep-lying playmaker has made him a top priority for Unai Emery and Eddie Howe as they look to bolster their respective midfields for the 2026/27 campaign.

Aston Villa, bolstered by the prospect of another Champions League campaign, are reportedly the most advanced in their interest, with some sources suggesting the club has already “opened preliminary channels” with the player’s entourage. Newcastle, meanwhile, view Sara as the ideal high-energy addition to provide competition for the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães.

The €40 Million Valuation

Galatasaray are well aware of the growing frenzy surrounding their star man. While the Turkish champions initially set a minimum talking point of €30 million, there is a growing expectation within the club that a bidding war between Premier League sides could drive the final price as high as €40 million (£34.5m).

The interest isn’t limited to England; Italian giants Napoli are also said to be monitoring the situation, though the financial muscle of the Premier League and Sara’s previous familiarity with the UK give the English clubs a significant advantage.

A Proven Commodity

Sara’s stock has risen following a dominant season where he was a “virtual ever-present” in Galatasaray’s run to the Champions League Round of 16. Scouts have reportedly been impressed by his transition from the Championship to Europe’s elite competition, noting that his physical profile and technical consistency make him “Premier League ready.”

As the summer window approaches, the focus moves from scouting to negotiation. For Galatasaray, the goal will be to maximize the return on a player who has become the heartbeat of their midfield, while for Villa and Newcastle, the race is on to secure one of Europe’s most statistically efficient playmakers.