Aston Villa and Newcastle Lead the Chase For Galatasaray Star Gabriel Sara

Galatasaray’s Brazilian sensation, Gabriel Sara, is at the center of a developing transfer saga as Premier League powerhouses Aston Villa and Newcastle United step up their pursuit of the versatile midfielder, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Scouts Convene at Rams Park

The interest reached a boiling point during the recent Intercontinental Derby on April 26, 2026, where Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahçe 3-0. High-level officials from both Newcastle and Aston Villa were reported to be in the stands at Rams Park specifically to monitor Sara’s performance.

While the Brazilian didn’t get on the scoresheet in that match, his tactical discipline and playmaking ability have consistently impressed Eddie Howe and Unai Emery’s recruitment teams throughout the 2025–26 campaign.

The “Brazil Boost”

Gabriel Sara’s market value has skyrocketed following his recent maiden call-up to the Brazil national team under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Stats: Sara has been a “double-double” threat this season, contributing significantly to Galatasaray’s domestic dominance and their deep Champions League run.

English Experience: Unlike many foreign imports, Sara is already “Premier League ready” thanks to his successful two-year stint with Norwich City in the Championship before moving to Istanbul in 2024.

Transfer Valuation and Stance

Galatasaray is reportedly open to a sale but has set a firm “bottom line” for any potential deal:

The Asking Price: The Turkish champions will “absolutely not accept” any offer below €30 million (£25.5m).

Contract Status: With a deal running until 2029, the “Lions” hold significant leverage in negotiations.

The Suitors: While Aston Villa currently appears to be “leading the line” as a potential replacement for Emiliano Buendía, Newcastle views Sara as the ideal high-energy midfielder to elevate their squad depth for a European return.

Why He’s the Target

Scouts have highlighted Sara’s unique ability to operate as both a traditional “number 8” and a more advanced playmaker. His dead-ball delivery and physical durability—qualities honed in the Championship—make him an attractive, low-risk signing for a Premier League side looking for immediate impact.