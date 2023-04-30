Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Feyenoord captain but six Premier League sides are in the race

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu, according to The Mirror.

Per the source, Villa do however, face competition as six Premier League sides are also in the transfer scramble for the Eredivisie star.

Additionally, he also has interest from Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Midlands club have been scouting Kokcu regularly this season and are believed to be ready to make a move for him in the summer.

The report claims that Villa scouts who have been attending Feyenoord games have been sending ‘glowing reports’ back to Birmingham.

Kokcu has been in impressive form for Feyenoord this season scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in all competitions.

The Turkiye international is expected to pick up the Player of the Season award and Feyenoord are currently first in the league.

The 22-year-old also has 22 caps for the Turkiye national team.

Despite being born in the Netherlands he represents Turkiye at international level.

Kokcu is under contract with Feyenoord until 2025 and while his club do want him to stay on and extend his deal a €40m offer could force their hand.

Villa have been in fine form since the appointment for Unai Emery as manager and have risen up the table into x position.

The report claims that Villa’s form has made the club more eye catching to players open to a transfer this summer.