Aston Villa Boss Confirms Interest in Galatasaray Star

Aston Villa have made a formal bid to sign Galatasaray winger Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, but Villa are now the frontrunners for his signature.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Zaniolo has a £30 million release clause, but Villa are hoping to negotiate a lower fee with Galatasaray.

The Italian international is keen on the move to Villa Park and is said to be impressed by the project being put together by manager Unai Emery.

On Friday, Emery addressed the Zaniolo transfer rumours. “He is one on the list and there are others,” the ex-Arsenal boss said. “There could be one or more with the potential to come here. Right now it is not 100 per cent clear who they are.”

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also recently reported that Villa have made an offer for Zaniolo.

Aston Villa formal bid for Nicoló Zaniolo will be over loan deal with buy option clause — no agreement with Gala yet at current conditions 🟣🔵 #AVFC Understand Zaniolo’s keen on the move as revealed in the morning. pic.twitter.com/3SgFVZFZeK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Galatasaray are however, not keen on a loan and Fanatik journalist Yakup Cinar revealed that Villa have sent a delegation to Istanbul for talks.

Additionally, Zaniolo recently bought a house in Istanbul and is willing to stay if he doesn’t receive the right offer.

Aston Villa yetkilileri Zaniolo için İstanbul'da. Bu transferde oldukça istekliler. Ancak Galatasaray ve Zaniolo'ya yaptıkları teklif yeterli değil. Yeni aldığım bir bilgiyi paylaşayım İtalyan futbolcu Zorlu'dan ev aldı. İstediği teklifi alamazsa kalma ihtimali de söz konusu… — Yakup Çınar (@yakupcinar) August 10, 2023

The winger is a versatile player who can play on either wing or in attacking midfield. He is also a good goalscorer, with five goals in 12 appearances for Galatasaray since joining in January.