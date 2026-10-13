Aston Villa Bracing for Romelu Lukaku Reunion as Fenerbahçe Target Villa Park Upset

Aston Villa are facing a familiar ghost ahead of Wednesday’s midweek European showdown against Fenerbahçe, with English press pointing to yellow-and-navy talisman Romelu Lukaku as the primary threat to Unai Emery’s thinned backline.

According to reports from Fanatik, media in Birmingham have highlighted the 33-year-old Belgian striker as Villa’s absolute ultimate nemesis, warning that his return to Villa Park could spell disaster for the Premier League side.

A Prolific Record Against Villa

Unai Emery’s side need no introduction to Lukaku’s physical power and finishing instincts. Across his spells in England with West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Chelsea, and Manchester United, the Belgian international has consistently tormented the West Midlands club:

13 Career Appearances: 8 goals and multiple match-winning displays against Aston Villa.

Villa Park Record: A history of dominating Villa central defenders both in aerial duels and on the counter.

Exploiting Villa’s Defensive Vulnerabilities

The timing of Lukaku’s arrival couldn’t be worse for Aston Villa. Coming off a frustrating 2-2 draw against Brentford over the weekend—a match that saw starting left-back Matteo Ruggeri forced off with a hamstring injury—Emery is left juggling an increasingly strained defensive unit.

With Domenico Tedesco preparing Fenerbahçe for a high-intensity European night, Lukaku’s physical presence and proven record at Villa Park give the Yellow Canaries a potent focal point to unlock the Premier League hosts.