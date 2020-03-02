Aston Villa can sign Daniel Sturridge for free but will be forced to wait after striker has Trabzonspor contract terminated

Aston Villa have been closely linked with Daniel Sturridge recently.

Fotospor reported just a few days ago that Trabzonspor manager Huseyin Cimsir was set to make a decision on whether to keep Sturridge on next season.

The report claimed that Villa were a potential destination and had made enquiries for the striker.

Villa will be able to sign Sturridge as a free agent after he had his contract terminated by Trabzonspor.

Despite currently being without a club Villa would be unable to sign Sturridge immediately.

The Premier League side would have to wait until the end of the season for the striker to join.

Sturridge is unable to join another European side until they are in their transfer window.

The 30-year-old would, however, be able to sign for an MLS side as their window is open until May 5.

And Sturridge was closely linked with an MLS move before he joined Trabzonspor.

The former England international actually played for Trabzonspor just last week and despite a poor injury record he did manage to score four goals and provide four assists in 11 Super Lig games.

The timing of his contract termination is bizarre considering the Claret-Blues are top of the league.

Sturridge did forgo all forward-looking rights and receivables in order to exit which makes you wonder why he didn’t wait until the end of the season if he were planning a return to England.