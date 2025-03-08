Aston Villa Enter Akcicek Chase, Leveraging Turkish Connections

Aston Villa have thrown their hat into the ring for Fenerbahce’s highly-rated young defender, Yusuf Akcicek, joining Manchester United in the pursuit of the 19-year-old talent, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Villa’s recent activity in the Turkish market, including the acquisition of promising youngster Yasin Ozcan, has established strong ties within the region, potentially giving them an advantage in the transfer battle.

Villa president of football operations Monchi has close ties with the Turkish transfer market from his time in Turkey and transfer dealings over the years.

Akcicek, who has garnered significant attention from top European clubs, is seen as a player with immense potential.

Villa’s interest signals their intent to bolster their defensive options with young, promising talent.

The club’s established relationships in Turkey could prove crucial in negotiations, potentially swaying Akcicek’s decision.

However, Villa face stiff competition from Manchester United, who have also been heavily linked with the Fenerbahce defender.

United’s scouting network has reportedly delivered glowing reports on Akcicek, making him a priority target.

The battle for Akcicek’s signature is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with both Aston Villa and Manchester United keen to secure the services of the talented young defender.

Villa’s recent success in integrating Turkish players could be a deciding factor, but United’s global reputation remains a strong draw.