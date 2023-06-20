Aston Villa Enter Talks Over €35m Rated Italy International but Face Competition From 6 Clubs

Aston Villa are one of seven clubs that have entered talks with Galatasaray over the the transfer of Italian attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Turkish outlet Takvim.

Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Tottenham, Arsenal, and West Ham are all said to be interested in the 23-year-old, who has a €35 million release clause.

Zaniolo joined Galatasaray in February from AS Roma, and he is under contract until 2027.

However, he is reportedly not determined to leave the Turkish club, and he is thought to want to stay for another year to compete in the Champions League.

Zaniolo scored five goals in 10 appearances for Galatasaray in the league since joining from AS Roma in February.

The Lions ended up lifting the Super Lig title and will compete in the Champions League next term as a result.

Galatasaray are said to be willing to sell Zaniolo for €35 million, but they are not interested in any offers below that figure.

Club director Erden Timur has apparently stated that the club have “alternative names” in case Zaniolo decides to leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs will be able to meet Galatasaray’s asking price for Zaniolo.

However, the Italian midfielder is a talented player who would be a valuable addition to any squad.