Aston Villa Eye January Move for Fenerbahçe Winger Oğuz Aydın

Aston Villa are interested in signing Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 26-year-old Turkish international has caught the eye of Villa’s recruitment team following a strong run of form in both domestic and European competition, registering four goals and five assists across 20 official appearances for the Yellow Canaries so far this season.

Having also earned 16 senior caps for Türkiye, Aydın has established himself as one of Fenerbahçe’s most reliable attacking outlets.

Unai Emery’s coaching staff were given a firsthand look at Aydın when Fenerbahçe visited Villa Park in the UEFA Champions League in October, and the Midlands club have since lined him up as a primary contingency option for the winter market.

While Villa are prioritizing a move for RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, they are prepared to turn their attention to Aydın—valued between €9 million and €13 million—should negotiations in Germany stall. His ability to operate effectively across both flanks as well as at right wing-back fits Emery’s tactical demand for versatile, high-work-rate wide players capable of contributing in transition and pressing systems.

Despite growing interest from England, Fenerbahçe are under no immediate pressure to sell. Having joined the Istanbul giants from Alanyaspor in the summer of 2024, Aydın has steadily grown into a key squad figure and remains under contract at Şükrü Saracoğlu until June 2028, leaving the Turkish club in a strong negotiating position ahead of the new year.